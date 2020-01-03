Previous
My view this morning by dianezelia
3 / 365

My view this morning

Playing silversmithing today. It a cloudy cold day, my knee hurts. So will play with metal. Hopefully it turns out how I imagine it in my head.❤️
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

Diane Hart

@dianezelia
I like to share what I see through the lens. Nature is my favorite sceneries , and the tiny little world of...
