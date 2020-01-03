Sign up
3 / 365
My view this morning
Playing silversmithing today. It a cloudy cold day, my knee hurts. So will play with metal. Hopefully it turns out how I imagine it in my head.❤️
3rd January 2020
3rd Jan 20
Diane Hart
ace
@dianezelia
I like to share what I see through the lens. Nature is my favorite sceneries , and the tiny little world of...
295
photos
10
followers
42
following
Tags
metal
,
2020
,
silversmith
,
my life 2020
