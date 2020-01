Southwest trails Nashua nh

In Nashua New Hampshire is a area around a pond. With all these wonderful trails and some stone sculptures. Today after an tough day at work decided to stop in for a visit. The trail in ,sheet of ice pretty much so didn't get too far. Just enough to get this lovely shot of the pond. Frozen over , completely..looks like we could probably skate on it. I'm not brave enough, afraid it might not be thick enough.