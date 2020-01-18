Previous
Ghost prints by dianezelia
18 / 365

Ghost prints

So before the storm hits to night I took a walk in my flower bed. Here are our wild bunnies foot prints which at some point meandered through my yard. Snow prints tells that little story,❤️
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

Diane Hart

@dianezelia
I like to share what I see through the lens. Nature is my favorite sceneries , and the tiny little world of...
