20 / 365
I'm in love
So I just fell in love with this accustic guitar. I just got this feeling I want to learn an instrument..gosh I truly believe it's never to late.
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
Diane Hart
ace
@dianezelia
I like to share what I see through the lens. Nature is my favorite sceneries , and the tiny little world of...
Tags
guitar
,
2020
,
new hobby
