43 / 365
Yellow against grey skies
These bushes are at my works parking lot. Just had to take pics of them
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
Diane Hart
ace
@dianezelia
I like to share what I see through the lens. Nature is my favorite sceneries , and the tiny little world of...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2020 My life by my phone.
Camera
XT1585
Taken
12th April 2020 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
