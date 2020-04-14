Previous
Raised bed by dianezelia
Raised bed

Never had a raised bed, so thought I'd give it a try. My other attempts to veggie gardening would end up with rediculous amount of weeds .never could stay ahead of it and gave up. This little 4 x 4 will do the job.
14th April 2020

Diane Hart

@dianezelia
I like to share what I see through the lens. Nature is my favorite sceneries , and the tiny little world of...
