Previous
Next
Ash tree by diddlydigit
44 / 365

Ash tree

This ash tree like so many others is suffering from ash dieback disease.The ash tree is the prominent hedgerow tree around here and a large proportion are disappearing already
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Rob

@diddlydigit
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise