Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2181
The tree
Somebody on 365 made a tree like this. I would like to thank them for their great idea. (Unfortunately I cannot remember who it was to credit them for the idea).
Anyway, today we got some old bits of wood and created our own one.
19th December 2019
19th Dec 19
7
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
2181
photos
200
followers
111
following
597% complete
View this month »
2174
2175
2176
2177
2178
2179
2180
2181
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
19th December 2019 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas-tree
julia
ace
Thats awesome.. I created a Christmas tree today as well ... perhaps i will put it up..
December 19th, 2019
Ethel
ace
This is great. Environmentally friendly, and I love the pegs deco. I wonder if anyone makes peg dolls any more.
December 19th, 2019
Margo
ace
Love this Fav
December 19th, 2019
Maggiemae
ace
Thats very arty and could stay there all year! Just change the event - to Easter, Birthday, even sunset and sunrise!
December 19th, 2019
Dianne
@maggiemae
sounds a good scheme!
December 19th, 2019
Peter
ace
Very creative Dianne I also notice the posting and thought it was a great idea:)
December 19th, 2019
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love it !
December 19th, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close