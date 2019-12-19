Previous
The tree by dide
Photo 2181

The tree

Somebody on 365 made a tree like this. I would like to thank them for their great idea. (Unfortunately I cannot remember who it was to credit them for the idea).
Anyway, today we got some old bits of wood and created our own one.
19th December 2019 19th Dec 19

Dianne

@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
597% complete

julia ace
Thats awesome.. I created a Christmas tree today as well ... perhaps i will put it up..
December 19th, 2019  
Ethel ace
This is great. Environmentally friendly, and I love the pegs deco. I wonder if anyone makes peg dolls any more.
December 19th, 2019  
Margo ace
Love this Fav
December 19th, 2019  
Maggiemae ace
Thats very arty and could stay there all year! Just change the event - to Easter, Birthday, even sunset and sunrise!
December 19th, 2019  
Dianne
@maggiemae sounds a good scheme!
December 19th, 2019  
Peter ace
Very creative Dianne I also notice the posting and thought it was a great idea:)
December 19th, 2019  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love it !
December 19th, 2019  
