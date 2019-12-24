Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2186
Kohekohe Church
I had a lovely morning today, going cruising and enjoying the sights around our area.
@julzmaioro
was the tour guide. This lovely little church has featured here before, but the light was extra nice today, so you get to see it again.
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
2186
photos
200
followers
111
following
598% complete
View this month »
2179
2180
2181
2182
2183
2184
2185
2186
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
24th December 2019 9:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
kohekohe
,
kohekohe-church
Pam Knowler
ace
Such a beautiful scene!
December 24th, 2019
Peter
ace
Beautiful church set in a wonderful landscape, lovely image Dianne, Fav:)
December 24th, 2019
Joan Robillard
ace
I saw a few pictures of this lovely church before but this one is wonderful
December 24th, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close