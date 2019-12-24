Previous
Kohekohe Church
Kohekohe Church

I had a lovely morning today, going cruising and enjoying the sights around our area. @julzmaioro was the tour guide. This lovely little church has featured here before, but the light was extra nice today, so you get to see it again.
24th December 2019

Dianne

@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
Pam Knowler ace
Such a beautiful scene!
December 24th, 2019  
Peter ace
Beautiful church set in a wonderful landscape, lovely image Dianne, Fav:)
December 24th, 2019  
Joan Robillard ace
I saw a few pictures of this lovely church before but this one is wonderful
December 24th, 2019  
