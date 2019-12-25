Previous
Christmas day by dide
Photo 2187

Christmas day

We had a great day today at the beach, swimming, boating and the guys even had a round of golf. It was a really lovely family time and most relaxing. Merry Christmas everyone.
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

Dianne

@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
599% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Though I love my white Christmas's, when we have one, this does seem a delightful way to spend the holiday.
December 25th, 2019  
