Photo 2187
Christmas day
We had a great day today at the beach, swimming, boating and the guys even had a round of golf. It was a really lovely family time and most relaxing. Merry Christmas everyone.
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
Dianne
@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
Tags
family
beach
christmas-day
Joan Robillard
ace
Though I love my white Christmas's, when we have one, this does seem a delightful way to spend the holiday.
December 25th, 2019
