Photo 2188
Camping!
We are away at the beach for a few days. Lovely so far - nice to be swimming.
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
Dianne
@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
2188
Tags
camping
,
awhitu
Babs
ace
Looks as though you have plenty of mod cons
December 26th, 2019
