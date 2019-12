All the angles

My husband, sister and I went to the 'big smoke' today - (Auckland) to spend a Christmas voucher. While we were there, we met my niece for lunch at the Art Gallery. What a nice peaceful place to dine and a lovely view too. A change for us to travel to town by bus and train, but not something we feel the need to do too often. We went into a total of four shops, buying an egg beater, two books and a very flash pair of boots.