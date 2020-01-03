Sign up
Photo 2196
And your question is???
This is one of the heifers from the farm next door. I loved the question mark on its head.
3rd January 2020
3rd Jan 20
Dianne
@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
2189
2190
2191
2192
2193
2194
2195
2196
Tags
heifer
,
ayrshire
