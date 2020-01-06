Sign up
Photo 2199
Miranda
We stayed overnight at the hot pools at Miranda. Even though it is summertime, the cooler weather meant we were happy to have a soak in the hot pool. As we left yesterday, there was nice light to show off the road and countryside.
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
4
1
Dianne
@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
2199
photos
201
followers
112
following
602% complete
2192
2193
2194
2195
2196
2197
2198
2199
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
5th January 2020 7:27am
Tags
swim
,
miranda
,
hot-pools
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
very nice leading line!
January 6th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful road leading us right into the image!
January 6th, 2020
Chris K
ace
love how ones eye looks off into the distance. Makes me want to do a road trip
January 6th, 2020
Dianne
@koalagardens
@jamibann
@cruiser
it’s good in the van as you sit a little higher.
January 6th, 2020
