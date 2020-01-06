Previous
Next
Miranda by dide
Photo 2199

Miranda

We stayed overnight at the hot pools at Miranda. Even though it is summertime, the cooler weather meant we were happy to have a soak in the hot pool. As we left yesterday, there was nice light to show off the road and countryside.
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

Dianne

@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
602% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
very nice leading line!
January 6th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful road leading us right into the image!
January 6th, 2020  
Chris K ace
love how ones eye looks off into the distance. Makes me want to do a road trip
January 6th, 2020  
Dianne
@koalagardens @jamibann @cruiser it’s good in the van as you sit a little higher.
January 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise