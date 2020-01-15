Previous
Brook's Beach by dide
Photo 2208

Brook's Beach

Sally having a lovely morning walk along Brook's Beach. It was calm and mild and we had been up to the lookout. How lucky we are to have these beaches only half an hour from home.
Dianne

