Photo 2223
Evening
The sky was lovely tonight with lots of cloud cover. This is the view I have from the end of the driveway. Soon there will be another power generator on the skyline.
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
Dianne
@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
Tags
sunset
,
view
,
west
Maggiemae
ace
No problem - I think they are the way of the future skyline! This is like what they call, a bruised sky! A great feeling!
January 30th, 2020
