Those Trees

The trees in this morning's image are about 1 km up the road. Each winter, in the winds, a bit more gets broken off. I think in time, the owners will take them down, so I'm making the most of them. It was worth getting up in the dark to go and take a few pics before the sun actually appeared. A long exposure (30 seconds) helps show the cloud movement. Job done, and home for breakfast as the sun popped over the hill.