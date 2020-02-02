Previous
Jesse's View

We are in Taranaki for a few days. This is the view from Jesse's place. A lovely glow in the sky after the sun had set. Mt Taranaki can be seen in the distance.
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Dianne

