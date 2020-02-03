Previous
Next
All in a day's work by dide
Photo 2227

All in a day's work

We were invited onto the logging site where Jesse works, so we could take photos. It is very hot, dusty heavy work, but he loves it.
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Dianne

@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
610% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lena Nau
Great action shot, love how the chips fly in the air.
February 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise