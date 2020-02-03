Sign up
Photo 2227
All in a day's work
We were invited onto the logging site where Jesse works, so we could take photos. It is very hot, dusty heavy work, but he loves it.
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
Dianne
@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
Tags
work
,
chainsaw
,
logging
Lena Nau
Great action shot, love how the chips fly in the air.
February 4th, 2020
