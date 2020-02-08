Sign up
Photo 2232
Under 16's
Today,
@julzmaioro
and I went to watch polo cross at the local rugby grounds. These are the Under 16's all jammed in together as they compete for the ball. They are such skilled riders.
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
Dianne
@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
2232
photos
204
followers
118
following
Tags
horses
,
competition
,
polocross
,
under16's
