Photo 2235
Trix and Sue
The two dogs usually accompany me across the paddock when I shift the cattle. This is just to show you how dry it is at the moment. We even had to buy 10,000 litres of water today to help make the rainwater tanks last until the next rain (we hope!)
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
1
0
Dianne
@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
2235
photos
202
followers
118
following
Margaret Pengelly
Love those little pink tongues, This photo really works well in this frame.
February 11th, 2020
