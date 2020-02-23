Sign up
Photo 2247
The long drop!
Who would think that a long-drop loo could look so nice! The evening light was making it glow.
23rd February 2020
23rd Feb 20
1
0
Dianne
@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
2247
photos
202
followers
119
following
615% complete
2240
2241
2242
2243
2244
2245
2246
2247
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
22nd February 2020 7:51pm
Tags
toilet
,
hamiltons-gap
,
long-drop
Wylie
ace
so long as its not a radioactive glow! It is a very nice construction - especially for a long drop!
February 23rd, 2020
