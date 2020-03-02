Sign up
Photo 2255
There's a monster on the driveway
Josh parked the maize harvester on the drive while he sorted some other machinery. It looks like a big monster with all those 'teeth'.
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
Dianne
@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
2255
photos
201
followers
119
following
Photo Details
6
6
1
1
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
2nd March 2020 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
farm
,
machinery
,
harvester
,
maize
Maggiemae
ace
Not something that the usual farmer in the past would have in his shed! It must cost heaps!
March 2nd, 2020
