Photo 2258
The herd
The maize was harvested today, so Josh's wee herd of herefords were happy to get into the maize stubble where there was a picking of green grass. There will probably be the odd maize cob lying on the ground for them too.
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
0
0
Dianne
@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
Tags
cattle
,
cows
,
harvest
,
maize
