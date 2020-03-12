Previous
We have been doing artwork with the Year 3/4 kids (seven to nine year olds). They wrote poems then did art pieces showing the Australian bush fires. They had to describe what it might look, sound and feel like.
This is amazing. The whole project is both heartwarming and heart rending. The children have caught on to feelings of residents and mine also, especially as Mallacoota burned. That is where our house is - the fire missed it - but we lived there almost full time for years. It's the place where we now have many friends and many lost their houses and lived through the terror of it. I love that one of the children has picked up on the loss and injury to our wildlife and included a Koala.
The school was saved, and I wish your children's art work could be shared with the 3/4 kids at the Mallacoota P12 College. It is a small country school and has students from Prep to Year 12.
@ethelperry Maybe I could find an email address - the children did really well with their poetry. We showed them selected videos and spent a long time talking with them, being careful with the content of the discussions, but being realistic enough for them to really consider the severity of the fires.
