Which way is up? by dide
Photo 2268

Which way is up?

On the way home today we went past a small aerodrome and there was a fantastic display happening. These guys are a mix of great talent and part craziness I think!
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

Dianne

@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
621% complete

Dianne
Here's one for you @pcoulson
March 15th, 2020  
