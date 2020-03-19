Sign up
Photo 2272
The coast
Down this driveway is a lovely house and this is their view! Must be lovely seeing the sunset each day, but must also be very windy and sandy at times! The most prevailing wind is a westerly and it is very fine black sand on this part of the coast.
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
Dianne
@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
