Hay time by dide
Photo 2276

Hay time

New Zealand is heading for a nation-wide lockdown in 24 hours. I think I will be spending more time talking to these guys at home…
As a nation, we are hoping that a four week lockdown will cut the spread of the dreaded virus and ensure cases are kept as low as possible. Schools are closed and all non-essential businesses shut down. Fingers crossed for everyone to stay safe.
So many things to be thankful for - all our 'kids' are in NZ, we have 20 acres to wander around on, our road is quiet enough to go walking and not meet anyone, mum (in a rest home) has a cell phone so we can contact her regularly...
