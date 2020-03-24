Sign up
Photo 2277
Lockdown
Chad looking out the window on the day NZ announced a full lockdown in 48 hours time. We are lucky to have some land, animals and dogs to keep everyone busy.
24th March 2020
24th Mar 20
Dianne
@dide
Just beginning my fourth year. I still love 365 - it's great taking images and looking at other people's shots too. Late December 2015, and...
Tags
dogs
,
farm
,
lockdown
