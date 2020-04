Something that I love

Today's task was to take an image of something that I love. Normally I would have headed off to the bush, or gone away in the van, but lockdown won't allow this. Another option was taking a pic of a bar of chocolate, but that's long gone and our two weeks self-imposed shopping trip hasn't arrived yet! Of course taking images is something else that I love, or the farm and the animals, but you will probably see more images from around home at a later date. So, reading it is!