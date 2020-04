My Favourite Time of Day

Today's topic was 'My favourite time of day'.

I love sunrises, but hate getting out of bed, so sunsets win! I love to be in a place where I can just enjoy the changing colours, the peace and tranquility. This is taken from on the road outside our place and the colours just got better and better. I was intrigued by the little patch of cloud that was lit up by the setting sun. Looks best on black.