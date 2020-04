Something Delicious

Finding something delicious should be easy at Easter, because there are usually Easter eggs or Hot Cross Buns around. This year, it is a little different with lockdown. It means going to the supermarket as little as possible and the chocolate eggs got forgotten...

Still, as it is autumn, we have so many fiejoa which are delicious. They are able to be eaten raw, or scooped out and cooked, making a delicious dessert (crumble! Yum).