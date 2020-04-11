In my room

An image taken in the lounge - a lovely sunny room with a large bookcase along one wall. I love giraffes and we carted the tall one home from India in 1986. The photo shows the kids all with a Calf Club calf. Every year that they were in primary school they took a calf to Agricultural Day. A total of 32 calves went to school over all those years - well, actually it was 31, because one year Brooke took a goat. (Thinking again, it was probably more calves than that, because the younger three took one to school when they were four year olds...) I can tell you, it was lots of work for everyone, training them up to lead and brushing them etc. Fun though.