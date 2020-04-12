Sign up
Photo 2296
Something With Patterns
I wandered around the place today looking for something with patterns. I ended up taking an image of the cheese grater and then giving it a good seeing to.
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
0
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2296
photos
204
followers
121
following
Tags
patterns
,
grater
,
cheese-grater
