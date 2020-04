Something That Makes Me Smile

Meet Tamanui. Tama started life pretty rough - a breech delivery (Josh and Jodi had to assist in his delivery). He was a huge calf and pretty unresponsive to start with. We had to tube feed him until he was strong enough and coordinated enough to drink from his mother. His back feet were turned under and life was tough. Now he is doing well, and at 8 months is as big as other calves born around the same time. When I see him it makes me smile as he has exceeded all earlier expectations!