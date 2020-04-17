Previous
Something Funny by dide
Photo 2301

Something Funny

We always have lots of laughs when playing Bananagrams. I have been soundly beaten over the last few games and Chad thinks it is hilarious. The other night he even told me to go to bed and read the dictionary!
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
