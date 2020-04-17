Sign up
Photo 2301
Something Funny
We always have lots of laughs when playing Bananagrams. I have been soundly beaten over the last few games and Chad thinks it is hilarious. The other night he even told me to go to bed and read the dictionary!
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
0
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2301
photos
204
followers
121
following
630% complete
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
17th April 2020 7:53pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
game
,
bananagrams
