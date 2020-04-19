Sign up
Photo 2303
Something Blue
I have been inspired by
@pdulis
on 365 to try some frozen flowers. This is a chicory flower and it was a bit bedraggled so I thought it might photgraph better if it was frozen.
19th April 2020
19th Apr 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
19th April 2020 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
flower
,
frozen
Dianne
Thank you Peter -
@pdulis
for the inspiration to try this - it is fun!
April 19th, 2020
