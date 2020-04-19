Previous
Something Blue by dide
Photo 2303

Something Blue

I have been inspired by @pdulis on 365 to try some frozen flowers. This is a chicory flower and it was a bit bedraggled so I thought it might photgraph better if it was frozen.
19th April 2020

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
630% complete

Photo Details

Dianne
Thank you Peter - @pdulis for the inspiration to try this - it is fun!
April 19th, 2020  
