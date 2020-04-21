Sign up
Photo 2305
Spoon and Fork
A simple challenge today and luckily I had some striped paper to make the subjects more interesting.
@julzmaioro
had a great image yesterday using glasses of water and striped paper.
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
reflections
,
spoon
,
fork
,
fork-and
Margo
ace
Very nice
April 21st, 2020
