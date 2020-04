Autumn

Autumn is my favourite season and we have had some beautiful days. This afternoon, I wandered down to our (mostly) native trees and enjoyed time down there with my camera. NZ level three allows a little more movement and today I travelled 20 minutes to school to collect a computer. What a strange feeling it was to be driving after 5 weeks, and I saw more cars in 40 minutes than I have seen in the past 5 weeks!