Photo 2322
A balancing act
It's a balancing act, but I'll hold you steady mum!
This little calf (Mary) is now 9 months old and is almost as big as her mum. It's hard to believe how quickly they grow.
8th May 2020
8th May 20
1
Dianne
@dide
4
2
1
365
DC-TZ220
7th August 2019 7:05pm
Public
cow
calf
hereford
julia
ace
Haha .. calfy got a rainbow coming out of his bum..
May 8th, 2020
Dianne
@julzmaioro
I hadn't noticed that!
May 8th, 2020
