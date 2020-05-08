Previous
A balancing act by dide
A balancing act

It's a balancing act, but I'll hold you steady mum!
This little calf (Mary) is now 9 months old and is almost as big as her mum. It's hard to believe how quickly they grow.
Dianne

@dide
julia ace
Haha .. calfy got a rainbow coming out of his bum..
May 8th, 2020  
Dianne
@julzmaioro I hadn't noticed that!
May 8th, 2020  
