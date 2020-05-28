Previous
Next
The jetty by dide
Photo 2342

The jetty

The little jetty at Kaiaua offering up some nice reflections in the late afternoon.
28th May 2020 28th May 20

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
641% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margo ace
Very pleasant place
May 28th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
I have known, Kaiaua but never seen it as good as this! You are on a roll, Dianne! fav
May 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise