Photo 2342
The jetty
The little jetty at Kaiaua offering up some nice reflections in the late afternoon.
28th May 2020
28th May 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
16th May 2020 4:05pm
Tags
reflections
,
jetty
,
kaiaua
Margo
ace
Very pleasant place
May 28th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
I have known, Kaiaua but never seen it as good as this! You are on a roll, Dianne! fav
May 28th, 2020
