Photo 2343
Waharau Regional Park
It is lovely to get out into the bush again. This is at Waharau Regional Park, on the southern end of the Hunua Ranges. Hopefully we can get back into the bush again soon.
29th May 2020
29th May 20
6
2
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
17th May 2020 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
walking
,
bush
,
waharau
,
waharau-regional-park
julia
ace
Are you stalking that old Chap.. Nice scene..
May 29th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Lush looking area
May 29th, 2020
Ethel
ace
There’s nothing better than bushwalking, well done.
May 29th, 2020
Dianne
@julzmaioro
Yep!
May 29th, 2020
SandraD
ace
Great shot of our NZ bush. Fav
May 29th, 2020
Diane
It looks like a magical place.
May 29th, 2020
