Previous
Next
Waharau Regional Park by dide
Photo 2343

Waharau Regional Park

It is lovely to get out into the bush again. This is at Waharau Regional Park, on the southern end of the Hunua Ranges. Hopefully we can get back into the bush again soon.
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
641% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Are you stalking that old Chap.. Nice scene..
May 29th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Lush looking area
May 29th, 2020  
Ethel ace
There’s nothing better than bushwalking, well done.
May 29th, 2020  
Dianne
@julzmaioro Yep!
May 29th, 2020  
SandraD ace
Great shot of our NZ bush. Fav
May 29th, 2020  
Diane
It looks like a magical place.
May 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise