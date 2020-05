Mum

I managed to get to see mum today after about 2 months of lockdown conditions. She lives in a rest home and you can only go by appointment. The home is following strict protocols, so that's nice to know. She is 95 and is doing very well. (Luckily mum didn't see this image, as she would've said not to use it as she hadn't put on her makeup and didn't have any jewellery on...)