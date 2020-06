School work

We have been busy getting the kids to write this week - 'How we express ourselves'.

They chose a part of their body then wrote about it ie I use my hands to play sport, hold books while I read and to help nana with cooking. My legs are important to me so I can explore, play rugby, do karate and swing from trees. Ears for listening to friends and birds etc...It was fun, but the best part was that I got to take the images today, so here are a few of them.