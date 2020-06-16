Sign up
Photo 2361
A big load for the little ute
Today I was helping Josh move some equipment from the lease block to home. I got to drive the trusty old ute! It's nice to drive a manual gear shift vehicle for a change.
16th June 2020
16th Jun 20
0
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2361
photos
203
followers
123
following
2361
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
16th June 2020 2:19pm
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
tractor
,
ute
