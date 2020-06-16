Previous
Next
A big load for the little ute by dide
Photo 2361

A big load for the little ute

Today I was helping Josh move some equipment from the lease block to home. I got to drive the trusty old ute! It's nice to drive a manual gear shift vehicle for a change.
16th June 2020 16th Jun 20

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
646% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise