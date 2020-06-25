Previous
Giraffes are one of my favourite animals - they are so elegant and also a bit snooty. This one at Hamilton Zoo was enjoying a fresh lot of leaves and appeared totally unaware of all the people nearby.
Dianne

@dide
Issi Bannerman ace
Great shot of this lanky fellow!
June 25th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
I feel like he's looking down on me ;)
June 25th, 2020  
