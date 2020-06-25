Sign up
Photo 2370
So elegant
Giraffes are one of my favourite animals - they are so elegant and also a bit snooty. This one at Hamilton Zoo was enjoying a fresh lot of leaves and appeared totally unaware of all the people nearby.
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
photos
followers
following
Views
5
2
365
Canon EOS 6D
14th June 2020 12:28pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
giraffe
zoo
hamilton-zoo
Issi Bannerman
ace
Great shot of this lanky fellow!
June 25th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
I feel like he's looking down on me ;)
June 25th, 2020
