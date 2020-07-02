Previous
RM by dide
RM standing silhouetted on the hilltop this afternoon.
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Graeme Stevens ace
Love it, a decent set of handlebars there
July 2nd, 2020  
Margo ace
Very impressive beast!!
July 2nd, 2020  
Wylie ace
What a beauty!
July 2nd, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Fantastic composition, love all those long lines!
July 2nd, 2020  
Chris ace
What a great set horns. Lovely silhouette.
July 2nd, 2020  
