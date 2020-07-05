Sign up
Photo 2380
Sunrise
The view out the front window of the van - but of course I was outside braving the cold with my camera on a tripod! Hamilton's Gap is only about 20 minutes from home and a nice place to escape overnight in the van.
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
sunrise
,
hamiltons-gap
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
this is lovely :)
July 5th, 2020
