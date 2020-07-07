Previous
The stormy sky by dide
Photo 2382

The stormy sky

Neat light on the pole, made even better by the stormy sky in the background.
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Dianne

@dide
Graeme Stevens ace
Great light, works well on black
July 7th, 2020  
SandraD ace
Great capture.
July 7th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
That sky looks scary
July 7th, 2020  
