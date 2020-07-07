Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2382
The stormy sky
Neat light on the pole, made even better by the stormy sky in the background.
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
29th June 2020 9:54am
Tags
sky
pole
power-pole
stormy-sky
Graeme Stevens
ace
Great light, works well on black
July 7th, 2020
SandraD
ace
Great capture.
July 7th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
That sky looks scary
July 7th, 2020
