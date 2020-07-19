Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2394
Body parts
Later in the year, one of the camera club subjects is 'body parts'. This tame turkey obligingly stood nice and still so I could get some closeup images of his feathers.
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
2
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2394
photos
201
followers
124
following
2387
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
2394
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
19th July 2020 10:26am
Tags
bird
,
feathers
Marnie
ace
Love the abstract feel to this one.
July 19th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice!
July 19th, 2020
