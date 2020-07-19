Previous
Body parts by dide
Photo 2394

Body parts

Later in the year, one of the camera club subjects is 'body parts'. This tame turkey obligingly stood nice and still so I could get some closeup images of his feathers.
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Marnie ace
Love the abstract feel to this one.
July 19th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice!
July 19th, 2020  
